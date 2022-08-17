Kia & Hyundai Thefts Increase due to TikTok Challenge

On 8-16-22 just after midnight, Shelton Police were called to the area of Coram Ave
and Hill St on a report of young males attempting to break into vehicles. The males were
in a Hyundai that was reported stolen out of another town. It was then relayed that a
vehicle was stolen from Shelton.
Police located the suspected stolen vehicle out of Shelton driving on the Derby/Shelton
Bridge. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and arrested a 16 year old juvenile from
Ansonia. The juvenile was charged with Larceny 1 st Degree, Burglary 3 rd Degree,
Criminal Trover 1 st Degree, and Operating a MV without a License. The juvenile stated
that he was following a trend on TikTok regarding stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
Since August 13 th there have been 6 reported stolen vehicles in Shelton. 5 are Hyundai
vehicles and 1 was a Kia vehicle.
