Kia & Hyundai Thefts Increase due to TikTok Challenge



On 8-16-22 just after midnight, Shelton Police were called to the area of Coram Ave

and Hill St on a report of young males attempting to break into vehicles. The males were

in a Hyundai that was reported stolen out of another town. It was then relayed that a

vehicle was stolen from Shelton.

Police located the suspected stolen vehicle out of Shelton driving on the Derby/Shelton

Bridge. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and arrested a 16 year old juvenile from

Ansonia. The juvenile was charged with Larceny 1 st Degree, Burglary 3 rd Degree,

Criminal Trover 1 st Degree, and Operating a MV without a License. The juvenile stated

that he was following a trend on TikTok regarding stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Since August 13 th there have been 6 reported stolen vehicles in Shelton. 5 are Hyundai

vehicles and 1 was a Kia vehicle.

This press release was made possible by: