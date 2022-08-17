Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News Valley

Kia & Hyundai Thefts Increase due to TikTok Challenge

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 17, 2022


On 8-16-22 just after midnight, Shelton Police were called to the area of Coram Ave
and Hill St on a report of young males attempting to break into vehicles. The males were
in a Hyundai that was reported stolen out of another town. It was then relayed that a
vehicle was stolen from Shelton.
Police located the suspected stolen vehicle out of Shelton driving on the Derby/Shelton

Bridge. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and arrested a 16 year old juvenile from
Ansonia. The juvenile was charged with Larceny 1 st Degree, Burglary 3 rd Degree,
Criminal Trover 1 st Degree, and Operating a MV without a License. The juvenile stated
that he was following a trend on TikTok regarding stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
Since August 13 th there have been 6 reported stolen vehicles in Shelton. 5 are Hyundai
vehicles and 1 was a Kia vehicle.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

Good Jobs Challenge Grant

Aug 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Another view On Inflation Reduction Act

Aug 15, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Route 8 Motorcycle Crash

Aug 15, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Fire Outside Of Building

Aug 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Structure Fire

Aug 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News Valley

Kia & Hyundai Thefts Increase due to TikTok Challenge

Aug 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: SUV and Moped Collide

Aug 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick