Himes Celebrates $1.45 Million Grant to Fairfield’s Sacred Heart University

Aug 22, 2022

Washington, DC— Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) today celebrated the announcement of a $1.45 million National Science Foundation grant for Sacred Heart University that will support the development of academically talented low-income students into scientists, technology experts, engineers, and mathematicians. Over its six-year duration, the project will fund scholarships for 24 full-time students who are pursuing technology-related majors. The program will assist financially, while also supporting the recipients’ holistic development through relationships with faculty and fellow students and engagement in community service.

“For years, Sacred Heart University has been a leader in growing our state’s next generation of professionals and making STEM career paths accessible to more of our youth,” said Rep. Himes. “A diverse group of voices is absolutely essential to innovation and creativity, and I am thrilled to see such a strong commitment to lowering barriers to entry within the technology space. With this significant grant from the National Science Foundation, this Connecticut institution will be able to support the development of a talented and passionate group of students who might otherwise not have had access to such an opportunity.”

“We are thrilled to receive grant funding from the National Science Foundation for SHU’s Increasing Perseverance and Retention of Computing and Engineering Students Through Service project as it will help bring more students into the field of computer science and engineering while serving the local community,” said Sacred Heart Director of Engineering Tolga Kaya. “The model we developed will provide support, knowledge and real-life experience to SHU students, setting them up for successful futures and fruitful careers. This grant will allow SHU to increase the retention of technology workforce development and ultimately keep the talent local thanks to students’ strong ties to the community that they will gain through internships. Our systematic cohort approach to developing strong professionals will benefit other computing and engineering students at SHU and potentially be used as a model for other schools both locally and nationally.”

