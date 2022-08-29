Child Tax Rebates

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services last week began issuing rebates to qualified households as part of the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate program. The state agency anticipates that most of the rebates will be mailed by the end of this week, and recipients should begin receiving them over the next several days.



Created as part of the budget bill that Governor Lamont signed into law this spring, the initiative is providing taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children (up to $750). Connecticut residents who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may have been eligible.



“The state budget we enacted this year provides tax relief specifically targeted for middle and lower-income families with children,” Governor Lamont said. “I am glad that we were able to get this tax relief enacted and sent to families in time for the start of the school year. I appreciate the staff at the Department of Revenue Services for processing these applications and getting them out to families in a timely manner.”



“Governor Lamont and I continue to work every day to make Connecticut more affordable and equitable, and this child tax rebate will go towards those families with children who need it most,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “The rebate will provide direct relief to workers and families, doing their best to provide for their children and loved ones while confronting pandemic-related costs and inflation.”



“As a former educator, I know how important programs like this can be to families and children,” Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton said. “Getting a solid start to the year can help set the tone for a child’s school year experience. We hope that families can take advantage of this rebate and combine it with Governor Lamont’s second sales tax holiday, which runs through Saturday of this week. I want to thank our DRS team members for working so hard to ensure this money reaches families in time for the new academic year.”



So far, rebates have been approved for 189,374 families on behalf of 317,044 children. Those rebates are being mailed this week. An additional 32,808 applications remain under review by the Department of Revenue Services due to incomplete applications or issues regarding eligibility. Any rebates approved in that group are anticipated to be released by early September.

