Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

FTC TO INVESTIGATE TWITTER WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 30, 2022

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, raised serious concerns over whistleblower claims brought forward by Peiter “Mudge” Zatko regarding Twitter’s data security practices and called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to immediately investigate Twitter for potential breaches of its 2011 consent decree with the agency or any violations of consumer protection laws. 

“According to disclosures and evidence provided by Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, a highly-respected cybersecurity expert who served as Twitter’s Security Lead from 2020 to 2022, Twitter executives allegedly failed to address significant security vulnerabilities, neglected the mishandling of personal data, and ignored known privacy risks to users for more than a decade,” Blumenthal wrote to FTC Chair Lina Khan. “These troubling disclosures paint the picture of a company that has consistently and repeatedly prioritized profits over the safety of its users and its responsibility to the public, as Twitter executives appeared to ignore or hinder efforts to address threats to user security and privacy.”

Citing numerous security failures and breaches involving Twitter, Blumenthal urged the FTC to investigate the whistleblower’s allegations and bring appropriate enforcement actions against the company.

“If the Commission does not vigorously oversee and enforce its orders, they will not be taken seriously and these dangerous breaches will continue,” Blumenthal continued. “I urge the Commission to investigate the allegations and information provided in Mr. Zatko’s whistleblower complaint, and to bring enforcement actions against any breaches of its consent decree or business practices that are unfair or deceptive, including bringing civil penalties and imposing liability on individual Twitter executives where appropriate.”

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

Child Tax Rebates

Aug 28, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Himes Celebrates $1.45 Million Grant to Fairfield’s Sacred Heart University

Aug 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Rail Grants

Aug 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Stratford News: Structure Fire

Aug 30, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day

Aug 30, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

FTC TO INVESTIGATE TWITTER WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS

Aug 30, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Aug 29, 2022 Stephen Krauchick