Stefanowski’s Share Tax Information 

Branford, CT – In releasing three years of tax return information today, Bob Stefanowski and his wife Amy have put forth the most comprehensive personal tax return release by a sitting governor, or candidate for governor, in recent memory.

“By releasing three years of joint tax returns today, the Stefanowski’s are providing a refreshing level of transparency to the people of Connecticut, one which Governor Lamont and his wife have repeatedly failed to match,” said campaign spokeswoman Sarah Clark. “Sadly, Governor and Mrs. Lamont continue to hide details of their personal finances from the public, including the profits they reaped from $25 million dollars in no-bid taxpayer-funded contracts doled out to companies owned by the Lamont family. The people of Connecticut deserve better.”

Click HERE to view the documents. Neither the campaign nor the Stefanowski’s will be providing any further comment beyond this release.

Paid for by Bob for Governor. David Becker, Treasurer. Approved by Bob Stefanowski.