These are reflective of the time period starting at 12:00 am on Friday, September 2, 2022 to 7:00 am on Saturday, September 3, 2022 across Connecticut.

Stats from 2022 Labor Day Weekend:

Calls for service: 2,014

Speeding: 67

Total traffic violations: 191

DUI arrests: 6

Motor vehicle accidents: 124

With serious injury: 1 (New Britain)

