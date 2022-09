These are reflective of the time period starting at 12:00 am on Friday, September 2, 2022 to 7:00 am on Monday, September 5, 2022 for State Police across Connecticut.

Stats from 2022 Labor Day Weekend:

Calls for service: 4,972

Motorist Assists: 350

Speeding: 300

Total traffic violations: 686

DUI arrests: 27

Motor vehicle accidents: 275

With serious injury: 2