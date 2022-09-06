Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Labor Day Weekend Stats

2022 State Police Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Stats (12:00 am on Friday, September 2, 2022 to 11:59 pm on Monday, September 5, 2022) across the state:

Calls for service: 6,153
Motorist Assists: 497
Speeding: 377
Total traffic violations: 819 (to include: seatbelt, unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, distracted driving, etc)
DUI arrests: 30 (11 accident, 19 onsite)
Motor vehicle accidents: 345
With serious injury: 2 (Trumbull, New Britain)
Fatalities: 0

