Labor Day Weekend Stats

2022 State Police Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Stats (12:00 am on Friday, September 2, 2022 to 11:59 pm on Monday, September 5, 2022) across the state:

Calls for service: 6,153

Motorist Assists: 497

Speeding: 377

Total traffic violations: 819 (to include: seatbelt, unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, distracted driving, etc)

DUI arrests: 30 (11 accident, 19 onsite)

Motor vehicle accidents: 345

With serious injury: 2 (Trumbull, New Britain)

Fatalities: 0