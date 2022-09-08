Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

CONNECTICUT OFFICE OF EARLY CHILDHOOD’S CARE 4 KIDS PARENT PORTAL NAMED FINALIST FOR NATIONAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Sep 8, 2022

The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) has named the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood’s innovative and family-friendly Care 4 Kids Parent Portal as a finalist in its highly competitive 2022 State IT Recognition Awards. The awards showcase the use of information technology by states and territories to connect residents more easily to their government.

The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) has named the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood's innovative and family-friendly Care 4 Kids Parent Portal as a finalist in its highly competitive 2022 State IT Recognition Awards. The awards showcase the use of information technology by states and territories to connect residents more easily to their governments.

In addition to the ease-of-use benefits the portal provides families, it has also improved the ability of the Office of Early Childhood to administer the program by automating several manual processes and reducing paper and printing costs. Since launching the portal, the office has seen a 50% reduction in phone calls, a 52% reduction in incomplete applications, and a 24% reduction in illegible applications.

The portal aligns with the Lamont administration’s efforts to build an all-digital state government and increase the number of digital tools available for residents and businesses to connect with services administered by the state.

Governor Lamont said, “From the Department of Motor Vehicles to the Office of Early Childhood, our administration continues to implement changes that make state services available digitally and accessible more quickly and efficiently, allowing residents to spend more time with their families, on their careers, and enjoying our great state. The Office of Early Childhood’s national recognition continues to prove Connecticut as a leader when it comes to digital government. I am proud of the work by our state employees, and I look forward to furthering our all-digital government efforts.”

