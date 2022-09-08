Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

GOVERNOR LAMONT: FLAGS LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on the date of interment.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full-staff.

