Norwalk News: Trespass and Interfering Arrests

#Norwalk CT– On Monday, August 29th at 9:06 am the Norwalk Police Communications center

received a 911 call from a State of Connecticut Marshall attempting to serve an

eviction order at a residence located at 9 Sylvester Court.

The Marshall reported that he was met by a group that was interfering and

obstructing his attempt to serve the order, as well as several individuals

trespassing on the property.



A group of officers responded to Sylvester Court and made contact with the

Marshall. The officers were confronted by a group a 15-20 people protesting the

eviction, trespassing, and obstructing. Officers clearly advised the group that they

were trespassing on the property and to leave. Warnings were given by electronic

device and personally by the responding officers.



During the course of this investigation, officers were confronted by Andrew

Pritchard age 59 the subject of the eviction. Pritchard refused to leave the

property ignoring numerous warnings to leave and was placed under arrest after

a brief resistance.



The other protestors, many of whom traveled from outside of Norwalk and the

State of Connecticut heeded our warnings to leave the property and continued

their protest in the street.

As this was occurring, an individual identified as Roberto Porzio age 48, of

Westport Connecticut approached an officer blocking the road while holding an

axe in his hand. Porzio, who is a believed associate of Pritchard, ignored several

orders to stop approaching and to drop the axe. Porzio stated to the officer that

he was not stopping and continued to approach. The officer drew his taser and

ordered him to stop, the subject was taken into custody by assisting officers.

Andrew Pritchard was charged with Criminal Trespass First Degree, and

Interfering with an officer, and held on a $10.000 bond.

Roberto Porzio was charged with Interfering with an Officer and held on a

$20.000 bond.

Both individuals have court appearance dates of 9-12-22.

No officers or other persons were injured as a result of today’s incident.

The Norwalk Police Department would like to thank the residents of lower

Gregory Blvd and the Marvin beach association for their patience and

understanding this morning, as we investigated this crime.