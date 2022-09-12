Hartford Line Train Service Resumes Full Schedule on Monday

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today announced the resumption of full Hartford Line (HL) train service beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022. Before the resumption of full service, all HL train service will be replaced with substitute bus service on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Substitute bus service for most weekday trains began on July 18, 2022, to accommodate the canopy roof replacement project at Hartford Union Station and Amtrak’s slope stabilization project in Longmeadow, Mass.

The Hartford and Longmeadow projects were completed to improve the safety and efficiency of rail service and infrastructure on the HL. The roof replacement on the historic platform canopy at Hartford Union Station consisted of the renewal of the canopy roofing and lighting over the passenger boarding platform. Additionally, damaged gutters were replaced to improve drainage and prevent flooding and standing water.

The slope stabilization project along the rail line in Longmeadow, Mass., involved track work to improve the ride quality and addressed required maintenance on the communication and signal system for the HL.

The HL train schedule is available here. Please note, due to logistical constraints with Amtrak train sets, Amtrak trains 451 and 141 will be replaced by express and local substitute bus service on Monday, September 12, between Springfield, Mass., and New Haven, Conn. Bus-substituted train station time departures may be earlier or later than scheduled train time departures.

Train fares will be in effect on the substitute buses.

Passengers are encouraged to visit HartfordLine.com or Amtrak.com for the latest service information. Riders can also sign up to have service alerts sent directly to their phone or email at HartfordLine.com/service-alerts.

The requirement of wearing a mask on public transportation has been lifted and will no longer be enforced on Hartford Line, Shore Line East, and New Haven Line services and facilities in Connecticut. Per current CDC guidelines, wearing a mask is strongly encouraged. Customers who feel sick should not use public transportation

