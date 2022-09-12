CALL FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN TO LOWER ENERGY COSTS BY RELEASING OIL FROM NORTHEAST HOME HEATING OIL RESERVE



WASHINGTON–U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined a bipartisan group of New England senators to call for the Biden Administration to take action to lower energy costs for New Englanders as the winter season approaches and Americans continue to face high energy costs.



In the letter, the senators write, “As winter approaches, we are calling for federal action to help bring down heating costs for households in our region, including releasing stockpiles from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.”



They continue, “With lower inventories of crude oil, propane, and natural gas and the continued global disruption caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine contributing to a sharp rise in residential energy costs, we urge the administration to closely monitor the energy needs of the Northeast and release stock from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.”

This press release was made possible by: