I-95 Darien Homicide UPDATE

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 14, 2022

On 09/14/2022 at approximately 3:51am, Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMCS) Detectives were requested to respond to the intersection of Maple and Noroten Avenue, in the Town of Darien for a reported shooting involving three (3) individuals. Prior to WDMCS arrival it was reported that two (2) of the passengers were transported to Stamford Hospital with life threatening injuries. However, the operator identified as Jovel Mckenzie (DOB: 03-16-1993) remained on-scene with a superficial wound to the right shoulder and refused medical attention. Shortly thereafter, the right front passenger was identified as Earl Gayle (DOB: 08-11-1991), and was pronounced deceased at Stamford Hospital. The left-side rear passenger was identified as Rashawn Mccalla (DOB: 12/16/1993), who underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition. During the course of this investigation detectives closed the Southbound lanes of I-95 from exit 18-16 in order to canvass on foot, at which time ten (10) shell casings were located south of the exit 16 on-ramp. Furthermore, numerous items of evidentiary value were seized to include the Victim’s vehicle identified as a 2013 Infiniti G37 bearing New York registration KJW1952. This case remains active, fluid and ongoing. This is all the information we have available for release at this time. If anyone has any information or dashcam video please contact the Western District Major Crimes Squad Detectives at Troop G at (203)-696-2500. Any Tips will remain confidential.

