Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News

Milford News: Woman Faces Multiple Charges

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 20, 2022

On September 18, 2022, Stephanie Meckley hopped over the barrier to enter Stonebridge after being asked to leave and wait in line by staff. She assaulted 3 security members before she could be escorted out. Officers responded and she failed to submit to their commands. She became combative with officers, spitting at them and she then bit an officer as they were attempting to take her into custody. She also later spit and bit another officer while in custody. The officers sustained minor injuries. She was charged accordingly.


She was charged with: Assault of a Police Officer, Criminal Trespass, 1st Degree Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Assault, and 3rd Degree Interfering with an Officer Her bond was set at $50,000.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Local News

I-95 Darien Homicide UPDATE

Sep 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Local News State News

Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport

Sep 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Redding News: Armed Robbery

Sep 13, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash!

Sep 20, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Milford News: Woman Faces Multiple Charges

Sep 20, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Fall From The 2nd Floor

Sep 19, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Stamford

Stamford News: Person Shot

Sep 19, 2022 Stephen Krauchick