Milford News: Woman Faces Multiple Charges

On September 18, 2022, Stephanie Meckley hopped over the barrier to enter Stonebridge after being asked to leave and wait in line by staff. She assaulted 3 security members before she could be escorted out. Officers responded and she failed to submit to their commands. She became combative with officers, spitting at them and she then bit an officer as they were attempting to take her into custody. She also later spit and bit another officer while in custody. The officers sustained minor injuries. She was charged accordingly.



She was charged with: Assault of a Police Officer, Criminal Trespass, 1st Degree Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Assault, and 3rd Degree Interfering with an Officer Her bond was set at $50,000.

This press release was made possible by: