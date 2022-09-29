Last week at the Region 1 preparedness and response field day I caught up with a vendor from Safeware who has a solution to dealing with lithium-ion battery fires. Lithium-ion battery fires require a tremendous amount of water to be extinguished. Safeware came out with a product called Cell Block. It looks like kitty litter but it is made from glass and quickly and effectively extinguishes the fire. It can then be put in a container that is lined with the product which then can be transported safely. I asked if they have a large litter box for Teslas, and he said they are working on it.

