Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News

Milford News: Larceny

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 4, 2022

#Milford CT– On September 28, officers were dispatched to Marshalls for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention Officer said that a male and a woman, later identified as Robert and Kimberly Cosmos, were observed taking items from the store without paying for them. A description was given to arriving officers, who stopped the Cosmos pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot. During the investigation, it was determined that they used a method of theft to attempt to go undetected by the store. The total value of the items stolen was $269.94. Both were placed under arrest and released on a promise to appear in court. They were charged with:

Larceny 6th Degree

Conspiracy to Commit/ Larceny 6th Degree

Possession of Shoplifting Device

Conspiracy to Commit/ Possession of Shoplifting Device

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Local News

Lithium-ion battery fires

Sep 29, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Milford News: I-95 Crash

Sep 28, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion

Sep 28, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Local News

Milford News: Larceny

Oct 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash

Oct 3, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Imprisoned Personal Director To Get $3K A Month Pension

Oct 3, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Threatening

Oct 3, 2022 Stephen Krauchick