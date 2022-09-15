Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Majestic Theater- To Be Or Not To Be

Sep 15, 2022

Video report:

#Bridgeport CT– A recent article stated that the Majestic Theater on Main Street should be torn down since it’s blight continues to damper business in that section of the street. I reached out to Jorge Cruz Sr. who is the City Council member of the 131st district that represents downtown. He said nothing is happening. There was some asbestos removal since the city signed with Craig Livingston, managing partner with Exact Capital Group LLC. Cruz remains disappointed with the constant pipe dreams of all administrations and would like to see the building be brought back to its former glory.

