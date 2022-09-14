Bridgeport News: Attempted Abduction Of A 10-Year-Old Boy

7:32pm–Bridgpeort Police just told Fairfield that this turned out to be a false report.

2022-09-14@5:47pm–#Bridgeport CT– There was an attempted abduction of a ten-year-old boy in the 100 block of Norman Street (near the park) by a white mini-van with tinted windows with two black males. the operator was wearing a blue shirt.

This is the news I USE to be able to warn the public about. Now I only find out if they share it to surrounding communities.

