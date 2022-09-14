Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Attempted Abduction Of A 10-Year-Old Boy

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 14, 2022

7:32pm–Bridgpeort Police just told Fairfield that this turned out to be a false report.

2022-09-14@5:47pm–#Bridgeport CT– There was an attempted abduction of a ten-year-old boy in the 100 block of Norman Street (near the park) by a white mini-van with tinted windows with two black males. the operator was wearing a blue shirt.

This is the news I USE to be able to warn the public about. Now I only find out if they share it to surrounding communities.
Download our FREE app and you will get push alerts on breaking news like this. Search Doing It Local for Apple and Android.
This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrest In Bomb Threat

Sep 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Local News State News

Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport

Sep 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover Accident on Wood Avenue

Sep 13, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Attempted Abduction Of A 10-Year-Old Boy

Sep 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrest In Bomb Threat

Sep 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Local Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit under State Program

Sep 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Local News State News

Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport

Sep 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick