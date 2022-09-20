Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

NO Active Shooter At Mall

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 20, 2022

2022-09-20@5:00PMish– My phone blew up with texts and messages that there was an active shooter at the Trumbull Mall. I called Frank Recchia to make some phone calls to find out more while I made my way there.. I had a city council person call me to ask about it, along with other viewers who said they received a notice on the Ring alert. I did find a gathering of about 5 police cars between the food court and the bus stop. I appeared to be a disturbance of some sort. I did see a man poking his head out of the back of the police car talking to a woman but there definitely was no shooter. I appreciate the calls and texts from everyone and of course Frank Recchia making the calls!

