NO Active Shooter At Mall

2022-09-20@5:00PMish– My phone blew up with texts and messages that there was an active shooter at the Trumbull Mall. I called Frank Recchia to make some phone calls to find out more while I made my way there.. I had a city council person call me to ask about it, along with other viewers who said they received a notice on the Ring alert. I did find a gathering of about 5 police cars between the food court and the bus stop. I appeared to be a disturbance of some sort. I did see a man poking his head out of the back of the police car talking to a woman but there definitely was no shooter. I appreciate the calls and texts from everyone and of course Frank Recchia making the calls!

Post navigation