Norwalk

Norwalk News: Police Officer Assaulted

Stephen Krauchick

Sep 11, 2022


#Norwalk CT– On September 10, 2022, at 9:49pm, officers working the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between juveniles near the Kids Cove. Officers responded to the area and broke up two separate fights. While escorting one of the juveniles that had been fighting out to Seaview Avenue, an officer was attacked by (2) males. One male jumped on the officer, while the second male repeatedly punched the officer in the head. As additional officers ran to assist, one male suspect fled into the crowd. The other male, who was identified as Ezekiel Syphrette, continued his assault on the officer, tearing the officer’s shirt in the process. The officer was able to bring Syphrette to the ground with the assistance of other officers. While taking Syphrette to the ground the officer’s head struck an entry gate. The officer was evaluated at Norwalk Hospital and suffered a head injury and fractured arm. The officer was treated and released. This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information regarding the second male suspect is asked to contact us at 203-854-3051. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.


Arrested: Ezekiel Syphrette, 31 of 25 Quintard Avenue NorwalkCharges: Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer and Breach ofPeace Bond: $100,000 Court Date: 09/19/2022
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

