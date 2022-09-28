Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk News: Suspect Wanted for Indecent Exposure

Sep 28, 2022


The Norwalk Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the pictured male. On September 26, 2022, the male approached a female victim at a local pharmacy, identifying himself as a medical student. The male asked the victim to allow him to examine her feet, and then exposed himself to her.
The victim immediately called for help, and the male fled. A second similar incident involving the same male was received from a different local pharmacy.
If you have any information about these incidents, or can identify the male, please contact Detective Nick Kougioumtzidis directly by telephone at (203)854-3185, or by email at NKougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org. We urge all of our residents, women in particular, to be cautious when offered any services involving a physical exam, and to only accept services from qualified professionals who are properly regulated and licensed.
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.comAnonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the
message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

