Norwalk News: Suspect Wanted for Indecent Exposure



The Norwalk Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the pictured male. On September 26, 2022, the male approached a female victim at a local pharmacy, identifying himself as a medical student. The male asked the victim to allow him to examine her feet, and then exposed himself to her.

The victim immediately called for help, and the male fled. A second similar incident involving the same male was received from a different local pharmacy.

If you have any information about these incidents, or can identify the male, please contact Detective Nick Kougioumtzidis directly by telephone at (203)854-3185, or by email at NKougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org. We urge all of our residents, women in particular, to be cautious when offered any services involving a physical exam, and to only accept services from qualified professionals who are properly regulated and licensed.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.comAnonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the

message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

