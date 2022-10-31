Apparently, An Act Of Congress Takes 14 Years

#Bridgeport CT– Fourteen years ago, candidate for congress Jim Himes held a press conference at the site of the former Congress Street Bridge promising to replace it. His opponent, then-Congressman Chris Says crashed that press conference. Today, Congressman Himes held a press conference that was crashed by his opponent Jayme Stevenson. Stevenson said her opponent has had fourteen years in Congress to fix this bridge. Congressman Himes opposed that once again his press conference was used for political gain. He said the construction should begin in June of 2023.