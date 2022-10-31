Bridgeport News: Detectives Investigate Shooting

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received the report of a party shot in the 400 block of Olive Street.

Responding officers located a victim on Pequonnock Street near its intersection with Olive Street, lying down on the sidewalk. The victim, a 51-year-old Bridgeport man, was suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the leg. Medics arrived and transported the victim to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he is listed in stable condition/non-life-threatening injury.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. The victim states he was socializing this evening in the Olive Street neighborhood. As he walked along the sidewalk, the victim describes hearing a “pop” type sound. The victim said he initially didn’t realize he was shot until he felt discomfort in his leg.

This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective John Knapp, at 203-581-5219 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.