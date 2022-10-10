Fairfield News: Bank Robbery Investigation

On Monday October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, the Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a call from bank security reporting a robbery at TD Bank (1643 Post Road).

The first arriving officers were able to ascertain that a Hispanic or light-skinned black

male described to be in his mid 50’s, thin build, approximately 5’11” tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a medical mask demanded money from the teller and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was used and no injuries were reported.

The Fairfield Police K9 Unit responded to assist with tracking efforts but was unable to locate the suspect. This incident is currently under investigation by the

Fairfield Police Detective Bureau.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.