Fairfield News: Bank Robbery

Oct 10, 2022

BANK ROBBERY INVESTIGATION:

The Fairfield Police Department is currently investigating a report of a Bank Robbery which occurred at TD Bank at 1643 Post Road, Fairfield at approximately 3:21 PM. Bank employees described the suspect as a black male in his 50’s, thin build, approximately 5’11”, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white/black Air Jordan sneakers. There is a large police presence in the area as this is an ongoing investigation. If you see anyone suspicious in the area, call 911. Additional updates will be posted when they are available.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

