Fairfield News: Bank Robbery

BANK ROBBERY INVESTIGATION:
The Fairfield Police Department is currently investigating a report of a Bank Robbery which occurred at TD Bank at 1643 Post Road, Fairfield at approximately 3:21 PM. Bank employees described the suspect as a black male in his 50’s, thin build, approximately 5’11”, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white/black Air Jordan sneakers. There is a large police presence in the area as this is an ongoing investigation. If you see anyone suspicious in the area, call 911. Additional updates will be posted when they are available.