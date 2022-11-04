ACCESS HEALTH CT TO HOST EVENTS WITH FREE IN-PERSON HELP TO SIGN UP FOR HEALTH COVERAGE 

Connecticut residents can work one-on-one with enrollment specialists to help them

shop, compare and enroll in quality health insurance

HARTFORD, Conn. (Nov. 3, 2022) — Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced it will host six enrollment fairs in November to help Connecticut residents shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health coverage during the current Open Enrollment period. Enrollment fairs offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists and will take place in Fairfield, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk and Waterbury. Open Enrollment began Nov. 1, 2022 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. Connecticut residents must enroll on or before Dec. 15, 2022 for coverage starting January 1, 2023. Those who enroll between Dec. 16, 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023 will have coverage starting Feb. 1, 2023.

Connecticut residents who are interested in attending the events can book an appointment online. To book an appointment, visit AccessHealthCT.com/enrollment-events. Walk-in appointments are welcome.

The enrollment fairs will take place at the following locations and times:

Hartford: Saturday, Nov. 5 at the West Indian Social Club of Hartford, located at 3340 Main Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here

Saturday, Nov. 5 at the West Indian Social Club of Hartford, located at 3340 Main Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here Waterbury: Wednesday, Nov. 9 at New Opportunities, Inc., located at 232 North Elm Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at New Opportunities, Inc., located at 232 North Elm Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here New London: Thursday, Nov. 10at Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of New London County located at 106 Truman Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

Thursday, Nov. 10at Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of New London County located at 106 Truman Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here Fairfield: Saturday, Nov. 12 at Fairfield University Event Hall, located at 200 Bellarmine Road, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here

Saturday, Nov. 12 at Fairfield University Event Hall, located at 200 Bellarmine Road, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here New Haven: Sunday, Nov. 13 at James Hillhouse High School, located at 480 Sherman Parkway, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here

Sunday, Nov. 13 at James Hillhouse High School, located at 480 Sherman Parkway, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here Norwalk: Tuesday, Nov. 15 at West Rock Middle School, located at 81 West Rock Road, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Register here

“Open Enrollment is now underway, and we are hosting these enrollment fairs across the state so Connecticut residents can receive free, in-person help when and where it is convenient for them,” said Chief Executive Officer of Access Health CT, James Michel. “Our specialists make the process as easy as possible and are there to answer any questions.”

Connecticut residents can find free help and enroll online, in person or by phone.

For free online help, residents may visit AccessHealthCT.com. Live chat is available by clicking the “Live Chat” icon to connect with a customer service representative in real-time. Live chat is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

There are several ways to get free in-person help in addition to attending enrollment fairs. Residents may work with acertified broker or enrollment specialist in their community. To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit the Get Help webpage.

Residents may visit any of AHCT’s Navigator partner locations. Expert help from enrollment specialists is available at these locations year-round. To see a list of Navigator locations, visit the Enrollment Events webpage. Please contact the site in advance to make an appointment.

Connecticut residents can also visit one of AHCT’s Enrollment locations during the Open Enrollment period. For information about these locations, visit the Enrollment Events webpage.

Residents may also contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on select Saturdays. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.

