CTDOT 5 Year Plan

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has finalized and published its five-year Capital Plan, after receiving and incorporating public input in February 2022.

The report, covering fiscal years 2022–2026,outlines developments, guidance, and implementation efforts for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), passed and signed into law in November 2021. This historic federal investment and ongoing robust state-funded programs will move Connecticut forward in reducing transportation emissions and accelerating investments in a cleaner, more equitable and resilient transportation system.

CTDOT invites the public to attend a virtual public information session on Wednesday, November 16, at 7:00 p.m. for a presentation of the current five-year Capital Plan, and to provide input and feedback on the future Capital Plan for fiscal years 2023-2027. Register and submit questions for the session here. Individuals can also provide public comments here. The session will also be recorded and posted at ct.gov/ctdotvpimarchive.

Explore the new Interactive Map with Active Project Information, and access the Capital Plan Project List here.

“The federal infrastructure law is here in Connecticut at a critical yet exciting time,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti. “Despite ongoing pandemic challenges, the CTDOT is forging ahead to accelerate much-needed repairs to our infrastructure while increasing safety and accessibility for all users of our interconnected transportation systems in the state. In five years, Connecticut’s upgraded transportation infrastructure will be safer, more resilient, and better connected across communities.”

The IIJA provides Connecticut with approximately $5.38 billion in federal transportation funding over five years—an increase of $1.6 billion over the previous federal transportation funding authorization. High levels of inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions will pose challenges in effectively delivering projects in a timely manner.

Connecticut expects to receive approximately $4.1 billion over five years in federal formula funding for highways and bridges and $1.3 billion for public transit. The federal infrastructure law created several new formula programs, such as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to deploy electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations along the interstate network.

Through the new federal Bridge Investment Program, funding to repair or replace municipally owned bridges will be covered 100 percent for all phases, from design to construction. Municipalities remain involved in the process in partnership with CTDOT, realizing accelerated project timelines to bring bridges back to states of good repair more quickly.

Safety improvements and initiatives for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists remain a top priority for CTDOT. Wrong-way driving occurrences on Connecticut’s highways have significantly increased, often with tragic consequences. CTDOT received $20 million in state bond funding to address this dangerous trend by installing wrong-way detection systems at ten pilot locations throughout the state.

CTDOT is also planning over 1,300 pedestrian and traffic signal upgrades, anticipating approximately $38 million for projects to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes through Highway Safety Improvement Program funds.

Additional new formula funding programs are Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT); and Carbon Reduction. CTDOT is taking a phased approach for the short-term (FY22-FY23) while planning for the longer term (FY24-26) as additional guidance from federal partners is released.

The infrastructure law makes more than $100 billion in competitive federal transportation grants available for Connecticut to pursue. New grant opportunities available to Connecticut include Safe Streets and Roads for All, Reconnecting Communities, Rural Surface Transportation, and culvert repair and replacement (see a complete list of discretionary grant programs here: Capital Plan on page 5).

CTDOT is focused on several Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) studies—a process approach that considers environmental, community, and economic goals in the very early planning phase of a transportation program or project. CTDOT PEL studies currently underway include the Greater Hartford Mobility Study, New Mix Waterbury, I-95 Stamford, and I-95 Eastern Connecticut from Branford to Rhode Island. The public is encouraged to follow the studies’ progress and participate in upcoming public information sessions.

The infrastructure law supports ongoing rail initiatives and the expansion of many others, such as Time for CT, to increase train speeds and improve travel times on the passenger rail system. Time for CT focuses on expanding the Hartford Line service with new stations in Windsor Locks and Enfield, purchasing and implementing all-electric rail cars throughout the state, and modernizing the Waterbury Branch Line by installing high-level platforms at each station.

The Bus Capital Program provides funding for vehicle purchases. It facilitates upgrade improvements and infrastructure to support fixed routes and paratransit services operated by transit districts in urban and rural areas around the state.

The final Capital Plan is planned to be released in January 2023.

