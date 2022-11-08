Paid for by Hwang4Senate2022, Treasurer Loretta Chory, Approved by Tony Hwang

These tumultuous economics (affordability & inflation) and divisive negative political environment demand collaborative, experienced and trusted leaders with proven abilities and accomplishments that can lead during these difficult and challenging times.

I, Tony Hwang, am committed to Solutions based on my EXPERIENCE, STABILITY, LEADERSHIP and to have earned your trust, support and “VOTE” on Election Day.

Keep it positive and strive to “Be Kind”. Hwang4Senate – www.TonyHwang.org

American Dream – Watch here:

https://b.link/Hwang-for-Senate