THIEVES TARGET MAIL FROM TRUMBULL RESIDENTS AND SURROUNDING AREAS

The Trumbull Police Department would like to inform the public of a recent increase in mail theft in Trumbull, and neighboring communities. These crimes have become an increasing problems and are also occurring in many areas throughout the state.

Mail is being stolen from residential mailboxes, and also from United States Postal Service (USPS) collection boxes that are located in various residential and business areas. Thieves look for a residential mailbox that has their outgoing mail flags in the upright position, alerting mail to be collected, and then thieves steal the contents from within. Thieves are also targeting USPS collection boxes, by gaining access to these bigger mailboxes to steal larger amounts of mail in a shorter amount of time.

Thieves will then sort through the stolen mail to recover checks and other valuables. When checks are stolen, thieves will alter and fraudulently cash the stolen checks. Thieves may even use information from the stolen checks to gain access to the victim’s bank account.

Below are a few tips to ensure that your mail arrives safely at its destination, and to help protect yourself from falling victim to mail theft and fraud:

Promptly pick up mail – Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.

Deposit mail close to pick-up time – Deposit your outgoing mail into USPS mail collection boxes before the last collection or inside of your local Post Office.

Inquire about overdue mail – If you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail that you are expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it.

Do not send cash – Be careful about what you send. Do not risk sending cash in the mail.

Arrange for prompt pickup – If you cannot be home to receive a package, make other arrangements to obtain your items.

Request a signature confirmation – When mailing something important/valuable, consider requesting a signature in order to confirm receipt by the intended party. The Trumbull police are currently investigating several mail theft cases where mail was stolen from residential curbside mailboxes, and around 4:00 AM on Monday, Trumbull police interrupted thieves targeting a collection box in Trumbull Shopping Center. Trumbull police are actively working with other law enforcement agencies in attempts to track down and apprehend these criminals. United States Postal Inspectors also investigate these crimes and work together with local law enforcement agencies regarding these matters.

Always remember, if you observe suspicious activity in your neighborhood or around mail collection boxes call the police right away. To contact the Trumbull Police Department please call 203-261-3665, or dial 911 for all emergencies.

