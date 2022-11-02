ACCESS HEALTH CT 2023 OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD BEGINS NOVEMBER 1 

Connecticut residents can shop, compare and enroll in quality health insurance plans from

November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (Nov. 1, 2022) — Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced the 2023 Open Enrollment period will take place November 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023. Connecticut residents can shop, compare and enroll or renew their health insurance plans with coverage beginning in the 2023 plan year.

Customers must enroll on or before December 15, 2022 for coverage to begin on January 1, 2023. Customers who enroll between December 16, 2022 and January 15, 2023 will have coverage starting February 1, 2023. Free, expert help to enroll is available online, on the phone and in person at AHCT’s Navigator and enrollment locations and enrollment fairs across the state.

AHCT is the only place Connecticut residents can qualify for financial help to lower healthcare coverage costs. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) extends the enhanced subsidies that make coverage more affordable by greatly reducing monthly payments (premiums) for many people who enroll through AHCT. It also provides financial help for those with somewhat higher incomes who can face high premiums but weren’t eligible for help in the past.

More people will be eligible for this financial help in plan year 2023. If an individual is covered by an employer-sponsored plan that does not provide affordable coverage for the rest of their family members, their spouse and dependents can enroll in a plan through AHCT and potentially be eligible for enhanced subsidies.

Some Connecticut residents may be eligible for free or low-cost coverage through the HUSKY Health Program (Medicaid/Children’s Health Insurance Program) and the Covered CT Program. The Covered CT Program was created by the State of Connecticut and provides no-cost health insurance coverage, dental coverage and Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

Signing up for dental insurance through AHCT is now easier than ever. The process is streamlined and more customer-friendly, allowing people to shop, compare and enroll in a dental insurance plan at the same time as a health insurance plan.

“This year marks our 10th anniversary at Access Health CT, and we remain committed to our mission to reduce the rate of the uninsured and eliminate health disparities in Connecticut,” said Chief Executive Officer of AHCT, James Michel. “Now is the time customers can enroll in a plan that works best for themselves and their families. We are here to walk them through the process step by step and ensure they receive all financial help they may be eligible to receive.”

Connecticut residents can find free help and enroll online, in person or by phone.

For free online help, residents may visit AccessHealthCT.com. Live chat is available by clicking the “Live Chat” icon to connect with a customer service representative in real-time. Live chat is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

There are several ways to get free in-person help. Residents may work with acertified broker or enrollment specialist in their community. To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit the Get Help webpage.

AHCT is hosting enrollment fairs throughout the state during the Open Enrollment period. To see a schedule and register, visit the Enrollment Events webpage.

In addition, residents may visit any of AHCT’s Navigator partner locations. Expert help from enrollment specialists is available at these locations year-round. To see a list of Navigator locations, visit the Enrollment Events webpage. Please contact the site in advance to make an appointment.

Connecticut residents can also visit one of AHCT’s Enrollment locations during the Open Enrollment period. For information about these locations, visit the Enrollment Events webpage.

Residents may also contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on select Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.

