$86.4 MILLION TO HELP FAMILIES WITH HOME HEATING COSTS

Today, the Connecticut Congressional delegation announced that Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help families pay for home heating costs this winter.

The $4.5 billion funding, of which Connecticut will receive $86.4 million, is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and comes at a time when Connecticut families are bracing for rising home heating costs ahead of winter. The funding will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills.

“Connecticut families should never have to choose between putting food on the table or heating their homes. This $86.4 million will be a lifeline for thousands of families in Connecticut and I thank HHS for releasing this critical funding to keep families safe and warm during the cold winter months,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

“With energy costs expected to rise sharply this winter, I’m proud to have worked with my colleagues to secure $86.4 million in LIHEAP funding for Connecticut. This money is a lifeline for thousands of low-income families and seniors on fixed incomes who rely on LIHEAP to stay safe and warm during the winter months, and it is critical these funds are distributed as quickly as possible,” Senator Chris Murphy said.

“No one should have to choose between buying groceries or keeping their homes warm — this is a matter of values, and I believe the government has a responsibility to ensure working families are cared for,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro said. “Today’s U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announcement of $4.5 billion in LIHEAP assistance – meaning Connecticut will see an additional $21.4 million on top of its regular LIHEAP grant funding – will make the difference for so many vulnerable families, disabled individuals, and seniors across the state. As Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, I secured this increased funding for LIHEAP to alleviate the financial strain so many around the country feel as they work to pay their higher than usual heating bills during the winter. These resources will go a long way toward preserving the health and well-being of our state’s working families, as well as seniors and disabled individuals living on a fixed income.”

“This funding means more low- and middle-income Americans can heat their homes as temperatures drop this winter. I am proud to have worked with my colleagues in the Connecticut Delegation to advocate for this funding in Congress and that the Biden-Harris Administration is using it to ensure families can heat their homes. We will keep working to help families make ends meet and stay warm this winter,” Rep. John B. Larson said.

“With winter fast approaching and energy prices remaining high, many low-income households are facing potentially life-threatening utility shut-offs,” Rep. Jim Himes said. “This funding means that recipients throughout Connecticut will receive the support they need to pay their bills and keep their families safe and warm in the coming months.”

“LIHEAP is a lifeline for thousands of Connecticut families, especially as we continue to navigate the global energy crisis. This additional $86.4 million in LIHEAP funding will be vital in keeping our most vulnerable residents warm this winter. Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and our Congressional Delegation continues to advocate for strategic solutions to provide families with the resources they need,” Rep. Jahana Hayes said.

“LIHEAP has come in handy for lots of households in eastern Connecticut, and with colder weather just around the corner we needed to re-fuel it so that it’s there when people need it this winter,” Rep. Joe Courtney said. “Re-stocking the LIHEAP program was always going to be the fastest, most direct way to help people lower their energy costs this winter, and that’s why we pressed so hard for it starting earlier this fall. After helping to lead this effort in the House, and after pulling bipartisan support from across the country together for this approach, it’s great to see our work finally make it across the finish line and home to Connecticut. This is going to provide real, tangible support for people in our region this winter, and thanks to new program rules there are more households than ever that qualify. My office is ready to help anyone in eastern Connecticut who is interested in this support.”

“Here in Connecticut, we have many available services to protect vulnerable households from the cold each year, including safeguarding those who have fallen behind on their utility heating bills to avoid the risk of a shutoff,” Governor Lamont said. “The release of this supplemental federal funding will add to our existing home heating assistance efforts. I appreciate President Biden and our Congressional delegation for bringing this additional funding home to Connecticut this winter season.”

The $4.5 billion funding secured by Congress includes an additional $1 billion appropriated by Congress to address rising energy costs, as well as $100 million appropriated for 2023 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The additional $1 billion funding secured by Congress will provide even more home energy assistance to people in Connecticut.

Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at: 1-866-674-6327.

