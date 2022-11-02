Eversource Releases New Electric Vehicle Charging Online Resource

“ChooseEV” features educational information and resources including a public charger locator and savings calculator

BERLIN, Conn. (November 2, 2022) – As the demand for information about electric vehicles grows, Eversource, in collaboration with United Illuminating (UI), has unveiled “ChooseEV,” a new, online educational tool that features information and technical assistance. The platform, which will be available on Eversource.com and uinet.com, offers customers a variety of ways to learn more about EVs and help them make decisions when comparing vehicles and charging options.

“This new resource is a great way to provide customers with critical information they’re looking for about electric vehicles,” said Eversource Electric Vehicle Expert Enoch Lenge. “We’re proud to invest in digital tools designed to educate, inform, and make it easy for people to discover the right EV solutions for them, especially at a time when electric vehicles are playing an increasing role in helping to build our clean energy future.”

ChooseEV features advice on how customers can save both money and energy; select the right EV as well as the following information:

EV Incentives and Offers

Gasoline/Electric Savings Calculator

EV & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Reviewer

Level 2 Charger Review Tool

EV Public Charger Finder

In January, both Eversource and UI worked with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to unveil a statewide electric vehicle charging station installation program, designed to bolster the infrastructure required for meeting the state’s EV goals by 2025.

