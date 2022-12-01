Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrest On City Hall “Incident”

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 30, 2022

#Briegeport CT–On November 29, 2022 the Bridgeport ECC received a call at 1330hrs from a City Employee located within City Hall 45 Lyon Terrace, indicating a person entered their department and was very agitated regarding an on-going neighbor issue. The male party began threatening the City employee over the issue and indicated he would take matters into his own with the neighbors and come back with a weapon to take out the employee as well. The male party then left the department and the building. Out an abundance of caution, City Hall was immediately placed in a lock-in/lock-out while police presence was increased and visitors were screened upon entering the building. The Bridgeport Police Department began an immediate search of the party based upon the description and address provided by the City employee. Within less than an hour, the suspect identified as Brian Draper age 57 of Bridgeport was placed under arrest without incident. He was then charged with the following: C.G.S 53a-181 Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and C.G.S 53a-62 Threatening 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $1,000.00. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and/or properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

