Fairfield Family Holiday Giving Program



Fairfield Social Services has kicked off its 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program to help Fairfield families in need during the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas Holiday season. Last year 150 families received gift cards, generously donated by their neighbors, including individuals, businesses, faith-based and community organizations.

Every year we see more families struggling to pay their utilities and heat their homes. During this special, yet stressful time of year, we are again requesting gift cards for supermarkets, gas stations, local stores and businesses, Amazon, Target, and Walmart – anywhere families may shop for their loved ones for the holidays. The ability to select and purchase gifts provides our clients another level of independence in an otherwise difficult time.

Donations are accepted during business hours, 9 AM to 4:30 PM, at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield CT 06824. For more information about making a donation or requesting assistance, please contact Fairfield Social Services at 203-256-3170 or email socialservices@fairfieldct.org.

On behalf of the families that receive the holiday gifts, the Town of Fairfield Department of Human and Social Services would like to thank the community for keeping all our residents in mind for the upcoming holiday season.

