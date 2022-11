State police report that the car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stationary. Brian Lambert, 63 of West Haven died from his injuries. Next of kin was notified.

2022-11-30@1:00pm–#Milford CT– Avoid I-95 southbound in Milford due to a crash. A viewer said a car crash into the back of a truck and they said the area of the rest area near exit 43 is closed. Exit 43 traffic camera is turned off.

