Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT AND CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE UNION ANNOUNCE TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 11, 2022
Nma qualifying

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut State Police Union NP1 today announced that they have tentatively agreed to the terms of a new successor labor agreement. The agreement covers troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, covering wages, benefits, and working conditions.

“Members of the Connecticut State Police are second to none, and this new contract recognizes their dedication, hard work, and sacrifice,” Governor Lamont said. “It is an investment in the future of public safety in our state by incentivizing the recruitment of top-quality candidates, as well as the retention of our current troopers. Additional education, training, and professional development benefits are provided under the terms of the agreement, while also recognizing the importance of work-life balance through annual health and wellness funding.”

“This agreement acknowledges the role the Connecticut State Police play in keeping our residents safe,” Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James C. Rovella said. “It also makes significant investments in recruitment, retention, and the pillars of wellness of our State Police force. I believe that we are providing benefits and wages that will attract the best candidates possible while recognizing the sacrifices of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police. I would like to thank Governor Lamont for his unwavering support of the Connecticut State Police and first responders throughout our state.”

“The Connecticut State Police Union leadership believes this agreement recognizes the unique circumstances and dangers of our profession,” Todd Fedigan, president of the Connecticut State Police Union, said. “We are grateful to Governor Lamont’s administration for their professionalism and commitment of ensuring our members are recognized for their dedication and sacrifice to preserving public safety here in Connecticut.”

The tentative terms of the agreement are not being released until the membership of NP1 can review it. Upon review and approval of the agreement by union members, the agreement will be submitted to the Connecticut General Assembly for final approval.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

LEGISLATION TO BAN PRIVATE OWNERSHIP OF BIG CATS

Dec 9, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

BILL TO PROTECT CONSUMERS & WORKERS FROM CORPORATE CRIMINAL CONDUCT

Dec 5, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

SHORT-TERM CUSTOMER RELIEF PLAN TO REDUCE THE COST OF ENERGY SUPPLY PRICES

Dec 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT AND CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE UNION ANNOUNCE TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT

Dec 11, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Route 8/25 Rollover

Dec 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Crash Into The River

Dec 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Another Overnight Assault

Dec 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick