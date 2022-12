#Milford CT– On December 7, 2022, officers responded to a Village Road residence for a report of a domestic violence incident. The victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Phillip Micalizzi. While they were arguing, he got up from his chair. Micalizzi grabbed them by the hips and pushed them, causing them to fall to the ground and hit their head. He was charged accordingly and released on a promise to appear in court.

