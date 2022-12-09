Domestic Violence – Assault

#Milford CT–On December 7, 2022, officers responded to an assault at Mobil on the Run. The victim stated that they were driving with Adrian Belle when they began arguing. Belle, 46 of New Haven began to strike the victim with his hands. They exited the vehicle and Belle continued to strike them and pulled their hand extensions out. The victim was knocked to the ground and Belle continued to assault them. The victim ran away and was met by officers. Belle was found at the gas station. Through their investigation, officers found that there was an active protective order against Belle. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly#Milford CT–On December 7, 2022, officers responded to an assault at Mobil on the Run. The victim stated that they were driving with Adrian Belle when they began arguing. Belle, 46 of New Haven began to strike the victim with his hands. They exited the vehicle and Belle continued to strike them and pulled their hand extensions out. The victim was knocked to the ground and Belle continued to assault them. The victim ran away and was met by officers. Belle was found at the gas station. Through their investigation, officers found that there was an active protective order against Belle. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. His bond was set at $2,500.

