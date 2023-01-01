Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Jan 1, 2023

2023-01-01@12:53am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound (graze) to the abdomen. The victim is a 32-year-old Bridgeport man.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. The victim alleges that he was shot while standing on Harral Avenue in front of the Junco Market at 533 Harral Avenue. Unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Todd Toth, at 203-581-5244. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

