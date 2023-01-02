Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. A crime scene was processed on Federal Street and Detectives are working on several leads. Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Jose Bahr, at 203-581-5217. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.