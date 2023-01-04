Milford News: Breach Of Peace & Other Charges

#Milford CT– On December 29, 2022, officers were dispatched to Pilot at 433 Old Gate Lane for a fight. The victim stated that they were approached by Efrain Rodriguez, 41 of Stratford who began to make derogatory remarks toward them, including racial slurs.

Rodriguez was told to leave the premises by security, and he refused. Rodriguez got close to the victim and pushed them. After being separated by onlookers, Rodriguez fled. Officers spotted Rodriguez on Old Gate Lane and Rodriguez attempted to run and refused to comply. Rodriguez acted aggressively and attempted to fight officers on the scene. Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear.

