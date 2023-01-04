Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford News: Breach Of Peace & Other Charges

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Jan 4, 2023

#Milford CT– On December 29, 2022, officers were dispatched to Pilot at 433 Old Gate Lane for a fight. The victim stated that they were approached by Efrain Rodriguez, 41 of Stratford who began to make derogatory remarks toward them, including racial slurs.

Rodriguez was told to leave the premises by security, and he refused. Rodriguez got close to the victim and pushed them. After being separated by onlookers, Rodriguez fled. Officers spotted Rodriguez on Old Gate Lane and Rodriguez attempted to run and refused to comply. Rodriguez acted aggressively and attempted to fight officers on the scene. Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear.

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

