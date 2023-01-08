Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You

Jan 8, 2023
#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

