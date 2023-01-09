Milford News: Wet Head

#Milford CT–On January 1, 2023, officers were dispatched to an E. Broadway residence for a domestic dispute. The victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Ronald Jones. The argument escalated at which point Jones poured water over their head. Jones was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court#Milford CT–On January 1, 2023, officers were dispatched to an E. Broadway residence for a domestic dispute. The victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Ronald Jones. The argument escalated at which point Jones poured water over their head. Jones was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court#seymour.

This news report is made possible by: