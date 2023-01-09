Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford News: Wet Head

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 8, 2023

#Milford CT–On January 1, 2023, officers were dispatched to an E. Broadway residence for a domestic dispute. The victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Ronald Jones. The argument escalated at which point Jones poured water over their head. Jones was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court#Milford CT–On January 1, 2023, officers were dispatched to an E. Broadway residence for a domestic dispute. The victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Ronald Jones. The argument escalated at which point Jones poured water over their head. Jones was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court#seymour.

This news report is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Milford

Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You

Jan 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Attempted Fraud

Jan 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Milford

Bridgeport Police Pursuit Into Milford

Jan 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Milford

Milford News: Wet Head

Jan 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Jan 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Larceny

Jan 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You

Jan 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick