Milford

Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Jan 2, 2023

#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with

Robbery Involved Occupied Motor Vehicle

Larceny 3rd Degree

Assault of an Elderly person 3rd Degree

Interfering with an Officer

