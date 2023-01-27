NORWALK NEWS: CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS

On January 25, 2023 The Norwalk Police Department Combined Dispatch Center received several complaints throughout the day of catalytic converters thefts from parked vehicles. All thefts, except for one, occurred in the East Norwalk area of the City, with one reported at Norwalk Hospital.

Witnesses and video reported and showed a tan colored older Lexus with a sunroof and a black colored trunk, bearing Connecticut registration 404FDJ as parking next to vehicles, and its occupants exiting and removing the catalytic converters from under the vehicles. The suspects were reported to be wearing face masks and appear to have concentrated their efforts in east Norwalk.

One of the witnesses reported that the tan Lexus vehicle attempted to strike her while she was on foot in the parking lot, as it was fleeing the scene. The witness at the Norwalk Hospital incident reported a black colored BMW sedan bearing Connecticut

registration BB47451, arrive and park next to a vehicle. Two occupants wearing face masks exited the BMW and stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle by using jacks and a portable power tool.

The suspects stole the catalytic converters from three Toyota vehicles and five Hondas.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk police Department at (203)854-3000. Anonymous information can be provided via the methods listed below.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)