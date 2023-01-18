Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport News: Criminal Mischief

Jan 18, 2023

On December 21 st , 2022 Westport Police initiated an investigation after a complaint was made
regarding damage caused to landscaping at a property owned by the Westport Housing Authority.
The complainant provided video surveillance of the alleged suspect driving over grass areas of
the property causing significant damage. Through the surveillance footage, the investigating
officer identified the alleged suspect as James Doyle. The officer applied for and was granted a
warrant charging Mr. Doyle with the above crime. On January 13 th , 2023, the investigating
officer witnessed Mr. Doyle driving his vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Mr. Doyle was
arrested and transported to Westport Police Department where he was processed. Mr. Doyle was
released on court set bond of $2500 with a court date of January 23 rd , 2023 at Stamford Superior
Court.

