Westport News: Fight With PD

#Westport CT—On October 28 th 2021, Officers responded to the area of Center St on a report of an individual, later identified as Cameron Baker, acting erratically and drinking motor oil. Responding officers located Mr. Baker walking in the middle of Center St and attempted to engage him in conversation. Mr. Baker was actively drinking a liquid, later identified as liquid fuel additive and yelling at officers. Officers began to follow Mr. Baker down Center St when he began to run while continuing to drink this liquid. Officers caught up with Mr. Baker where he immediately began to fight with officers. While fighting with the officers, he punched them in their heads causing one officer to fall to the ground and break his wrist. Throughout the fight, officers repeatedly gave verbal commands to stop fighting and to comply. Mr. Baker referred to officers with derogatory names and made threatening statements concerning officers and their families.

Mr. Baker was eventually subdued and ultimately sent to Norwalk Hospital. Warrants were applied for and granted charging him with the above referenced crimes. Mr. Baker was unable to turn himself in until he did on January 17 th when he was charged and released on a $50,000 court set bond with a court date of January 26 th , 2023.

