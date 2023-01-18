Westport News: Unannounced Tobacco and Electronic cigarette Compliance Inspection Results

#Westport, CT– On Wednesday January 18, 2023, the Westport Police Department working with the

State of Connecticut, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Tobacco

Prevention and Enforcement Program (TPEP) conducted unannounced compliance inspections of

establishments that sell tobacco products and/or electronic cigarettes. The inspections were

performed in an effort to determine compliance with state laws concerning the prohibition of the sale

of e-cigarettes and/or tobacco products to youth under the age of 21.



Retailers are required by state law to inspect the photo ID of anyone who appears under the age of

30 before selling a tobacco product or electronic cigarette. Free online training is available to

anyone who would like to learn more at: www.cttobaccotraining.com .



A total of 5 unannounced compliance inspections were conducted. Of this total, 0 (zero),

establishments were found non-compliant with Connecticut General Statutes 53-344 (Sale of

tobacco to a person under 21) or Section 53-344b (Sale of an e-cigarette to a person under 21).

Learn more at https://www.ct.gov/dmhas/tpep

Tobacco retailers are licensed by the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS). Non-

compliant inspection results are referred to DRS for possible administrative action.

The following retailers were found to be compliant:

Shell/A1 Smoke Shop – 322 Post Road East Cumberland Farms – 690 Post Road East Westport Cigar & Vape – 1248 Post Road East Merritt Country Store – 337 Main Street WP Convenience – 1761 Post Road East

This press release was made possible by: