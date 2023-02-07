Bridgeport News: Homicide #2

Police UPDATE: On February 6, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue on the report of a ShotSpotter activation with citizens reporting a party shot in the parking lot at that location.

Upon arrival, police officers located an unresponsive party suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, a 35-year-old Bridgeport man, was quickly transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

The B.P.D. Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has responded and taken charge of the investigation. Detectives are working several leads. It does not appear this homicide is related to the homicide that occurred earlier today outside 974 William Street. The B.P.D. Identification Unit is processing the crime scene.

The victim of this shooting has been identified as Tyeshon King of Bridgeport CT. Next of kin has been notified. The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with Tyeshon King’s family and friends.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS

2023-02-06@9:00PMish– Around 9pm shots rang out at Trumbull Gardens and a man was killed in today’s 2nd homicide in a drive-by shooting. The first homicide took place on William Street around 2:20pm. It is not known if the two shootings are connected.